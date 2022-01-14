DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Cut by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 31.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 82.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,420 shares of company stock worth $8,597,547 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $455.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.89 and a 200-day moving average of $533.74. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

