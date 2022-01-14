Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.03.

DVN traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 444,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

