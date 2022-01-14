Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Buy

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

