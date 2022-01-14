Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target to 189.00

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 200.00 to 189.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

TWODF stock remained flat at $$2.37 during midday trading on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

