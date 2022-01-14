Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €35.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHIA. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.63 ($51.85).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

