Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,318 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after buying an additional 130,980 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

GMED opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.