Dether (DTH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31,638.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Dether has a market cap of $675,826.05 and $31,638.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.