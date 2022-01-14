Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.28

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.30. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

