DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $89.88 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $89.88 million and approximately $810,575.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $3.44 or 0.00008144 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00074860 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.67 or 0.07605545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,078.60 or 0.99491225 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00067868 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.