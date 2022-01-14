DeRace (DERC) Achieves Market Cap of $111.72 Million

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00006847 BTC on major exchanges. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $111.72 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00062505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00075627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.54 or 0.07608880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,932.44 or 0.99844983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067164 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace's total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,850,000 coins.

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars.

