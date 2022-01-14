Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DML. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James set a C$2.60 target price on Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.43.

TSE:DML traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.75. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$9.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$1,668,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 825,550 shares in the company, valued at C$2,119,186.85. Also, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$135,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,107.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

