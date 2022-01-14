Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

DEN has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.75.

NYSE DEN opened at $76.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39. Denbury has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 3.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

