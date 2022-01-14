Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €156.50 ($177.84).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR DHER opened at €83.66 ($95.07) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a one year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is €104.92 and its 200-day moving average is €114.25.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.