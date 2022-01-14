Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $411.28.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.25. 36,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,812. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $278.95 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

