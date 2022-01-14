DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $35,404.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00075812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.57 or 0.07618039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.40 or 0.99551568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00067846 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

