Decentraland (MANA) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00006791 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $5.22 billion and approximately $531.32 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,889,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,524,135 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

