DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0021

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $812,536.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,965.85 or 1.00031788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00335283 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00036213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00090764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

