Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

DAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.20.

DAR stock opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

