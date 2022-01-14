Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,380,000 after acquiring an additional 121,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

