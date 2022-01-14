Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.04

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 82840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 95.00 to 96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.