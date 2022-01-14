Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $83.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDAIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Daimler from €95.00 ($107.95) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $88.98. Daimler has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $103.78.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.31 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

