Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $83.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDAIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Daimler from €95.00 ($107.95) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $88.98. Daimler has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $103.78.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
