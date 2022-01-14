Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

