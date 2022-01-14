Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
