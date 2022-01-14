Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $11.49

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $11.93. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 3,627 shares changing hands.

DADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth $4,164,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $717,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 51.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 140.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,594 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

