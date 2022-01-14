D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 1,536 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.03. 848,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,523,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.