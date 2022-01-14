D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 87.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $3,601,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,504.00. 2,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,404. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,705.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,770.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,004.75.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

