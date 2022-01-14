D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,087 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

Wipro stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 42,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,277. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

