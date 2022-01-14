D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. 104,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,160,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

