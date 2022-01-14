D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,626 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,545,552. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

