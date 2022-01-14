D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.44.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,843. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.