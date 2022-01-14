Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. 2,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,686. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $872,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,591,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

