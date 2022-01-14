Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce sales of $253.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.30 million and the highest is $255.00 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $245.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $917.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $919.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,661 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMLS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. 18,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.