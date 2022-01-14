CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

CSWI stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.05. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $110.20 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSWI. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total transaction of $1,320,606.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $387,107.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,465 shares of company stock worth $2,723,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

