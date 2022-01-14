CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 1,200 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $10,308.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CSPI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. CSP Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65.

Get CSP alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSP stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.78% of CSP as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.