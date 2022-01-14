CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Buys $25,830.00 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CSP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. CSP Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 million, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSP stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.78% of CSP at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

