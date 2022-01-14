CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.56. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 230,835 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $215.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.42.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -2.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

