CryptoFranc 1-Day Volume Hits $15,119.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.17 million and $15,119.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00057473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.