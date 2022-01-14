Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 184.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYRX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 641,717 shares of company stock valued at $48,270,373. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of CYRX opened at $45.78 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

