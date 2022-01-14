Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings has been witnessing strong demand across all product lines and geographies. It has efficiently managed to convert this into strong earnings. The company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $7.50 to $7.55 in 2021. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 25%. Inflated raw material and freight costs, and supply chain issues will impact results this year. High debt and uncertainties related to the pandemic remain concerns. The company will however gain from the increasing global beverage can demand as consumers are preferring cans over other packaging formats. It plans to capitalize on this trend, through investing in capacity additions, building new plants in existing markets and strategic acquisitions. Focus on pricing, cost control and capital allocation will also drive growth for the company.”

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.76. 7,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.