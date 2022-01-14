Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.38. 961,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,752. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

