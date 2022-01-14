Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,502 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $186,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.69.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.57. 983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,572. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

