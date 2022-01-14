Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.10

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.10 and traded as high as C$18.14. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.03, with a volume of 115,982 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRR.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.87%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$458,757.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

