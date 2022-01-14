Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $246.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $134.21 and last traded at $134.21. 18,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,896,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.27.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.56.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Crocs by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

