Critical Comparison: Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) vs. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy Industries and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Heavy Industries 3.72% 7.74% 3.85% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy Industries and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Heavy Industries $8.01 billion 0.38 $251.59 million $0.64 9.80 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.75 $110.61 million N/A N/A

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Heavy Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.85%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Summary

Sumitomo Heavy Industries beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters. The Precision Machinery segment includes plastic injection molding machines, plasma coating systems, laser processing systems, cryogenic equipment, transfer molding press machines, precision forgings, and defense equipment. The Construction Machinery segment consists of hydraulic excavators, mobile cranes, and road machinery. The Industrial Machinery segment produces material handling systems, turbines, pumps, forging machines, logistics and handling systems, and cyclotrons. The Ships segment builds ships and vessels. The Environmental Facilities & Plants segment handles power generation, industrial wastewater treatment, water and sewage treatment, landfill leachate treatment systems, air pollution control, chemical process equipment plants, pressure vessels, mixing vessels, steel structure

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

