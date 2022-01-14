Critical Comparison: Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) vs. Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and Beach Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 3.10% 16.11% 7.28% Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Randstad and Beach Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $23.66 billion 0.55 $347.26 million $2.35 14.94 Beach Energy $1.17 billion 1.71 $236.49 million N/A N/A

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than Beach Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Randstad has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beach Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Randstad and Beach Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 3 3 3 0 2.00 Beach Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Beach Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Randstad pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Randstad beats Beach Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement. The Professionals segment includes permanent and temporary placement of qualified professionals and candidates. The company was founded by Frits Goldschmeding in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia. The International segment consists of the Group’s interests in all areas outside Australia. The company was founded by Reg Sprigg in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

