Critical Analysis: ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) versus Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ZIX has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZIX and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -4.37% 58.68% 4.05% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of ZIX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIX and Mercurity Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $218.48 million 2.21 -$6.43 million ($0.38) -22.33 Mercurity Fintech $1.48 million 16.49 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZIX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ZIX and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 4 2 0 2.33 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIX currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Given ZIX’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ZIX is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats ZIX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

