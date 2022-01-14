Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.53.

NYSE CS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 92,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,373. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

