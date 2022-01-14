Credit Suisse Group Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $34.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.85.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. FIGS has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $3,053,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $2,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $5,058,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $5,010,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

