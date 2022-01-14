Credit Suisse Group Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to 275.00

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from 265.00 to 275.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.39. 26,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

