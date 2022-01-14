Creative Planning Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Creative Planning raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Boeing were worth $50,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $221.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

