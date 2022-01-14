Creative Planning Has $31.70 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Creative Planning grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,053 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,841,552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,787,378,000 after acquiring an additional 232,473 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 33,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 57,299 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $513.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $612.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

